Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.74%.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 818,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,985. The firm has a market cap of $687.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of -0.42. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.
Separately, CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
