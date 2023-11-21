Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 1-Year High at $429.88

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $429.88 and last traded at $427.74, with a volume of 18310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock worth $37,975,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

