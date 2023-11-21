Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.79

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $21.39. Gen Digital shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 1,280,568 shares.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

About Gen Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 601.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 923,657 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $15,222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 733,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 484,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

