Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.79

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $21.39. Gen Digital shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 1,280,568 shares.
Gen Digital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Gen Digital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 22.83%.
Institutional Trading of Gen Digital
About Gen Digital
Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
