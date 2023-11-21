General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lifted by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

