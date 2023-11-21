GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

