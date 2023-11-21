GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 27,114 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

