GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 401,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 952,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

