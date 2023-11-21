Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 108015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

