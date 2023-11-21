Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 301,855 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,855 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $46,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

UBER opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

