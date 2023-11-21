Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,594 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Ventas worth $39,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

