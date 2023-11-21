Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.