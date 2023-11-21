Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paychex were worth $45,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

