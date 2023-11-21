Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $42.16 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 238,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 131.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.