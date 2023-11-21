Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $51.01 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $51,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

