Green Court Capital Management Ltd Has $202.51 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,074,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,284,086 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 87.7% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $202,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZTO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

ZTO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 845,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,247. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

