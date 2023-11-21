Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

GTEC stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.