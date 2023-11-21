Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,807,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,339,040 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,426,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after buying an additional 274,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,537 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,839,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

