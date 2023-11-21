H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd decreased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. H World Group makes up 1.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H World Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,034 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 39.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 272,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 115,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 333,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,379. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.64 million. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.