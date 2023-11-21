Harbor Spring Capital LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 3.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

