HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO opened at $0.55 on Friday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

