HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.62. The stock had a trading volume of 307,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.21.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

