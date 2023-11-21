HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621,477 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 0.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $45,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of HDB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 394,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,877. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
