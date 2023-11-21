Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Position Decreased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.57% of Health Catalyst worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $442.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,675 shares of company stock worth $61,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

