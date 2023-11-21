Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,530,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $42,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

