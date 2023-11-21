Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

HPE opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

