Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Increased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $16,490,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE:HI opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

