Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.0385 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $136,483.64 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

