HP (NYSE:HPQ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPQ. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.82.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

