Humana’s (HUM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $597.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HUM traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.50. 129,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,721. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,601 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Humana by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Humana by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.