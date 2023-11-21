IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 348 JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

