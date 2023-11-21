IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

