IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $69,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,028,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,707,000 after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

