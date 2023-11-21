ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $276.68

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $276.68 and last traded at $273.63, with a volume of 47674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.78.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.64.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $352,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 6.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.