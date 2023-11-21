IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

