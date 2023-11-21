IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.
NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,332. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $346.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $27.92.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
