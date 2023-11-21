Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $101,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $239.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

