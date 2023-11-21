Insider Buying: Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Buys 5,523 Shares of Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 36.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

