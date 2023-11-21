Insider Buying: Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Buys 5,523 Shares of Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CRWS stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 74.42%.
Crown Crafts Company Profile
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
