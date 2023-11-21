Insider Buying: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) SVP Buys 715 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. 94,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 61.0% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 180,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 26.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

