Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 3,066 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCI traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 146,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.