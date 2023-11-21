Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 411,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Insmed by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after buying an additional 374,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after buying an additional 352,106 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.