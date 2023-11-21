Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $211.27

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$211.27 and last traded at C$211.27, with a volume of 7571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$210.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a current ratio of 161.14 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.