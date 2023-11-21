Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,767,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,047,184. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.85, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

