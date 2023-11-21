Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,187,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

ICE stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.