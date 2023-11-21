Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

