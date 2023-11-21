Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,546 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,905 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 60,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $73.19.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

