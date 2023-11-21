iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after buying an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,281 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,986,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,106,000 after purchasing an additional 953,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

FXI stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.