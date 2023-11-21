iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.80. 587,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.13 and a 200-day moving average of $437.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
