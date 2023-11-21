iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

