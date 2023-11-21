iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,094,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 147,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,269. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

