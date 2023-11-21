iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Increased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,568 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

