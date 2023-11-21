iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,628 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $118,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

